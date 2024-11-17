Sania Mirza's pic with her 'number 1' goes viral on her birthday

November 15 is double special for Sania, as it also marks the birthday of her mother, Nasim Mirza

(Web Desk) - Former Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza celebrated her 38th birthday on Friday.

The tennis star has been flooded with heartfelt wishes from friends, fans, and family on social media, making her special day even more memorable.

Interestingly, this day is double special for Sania, as it also marks the birthday of her mother, Nasim Mirza.

Taking to Instagram, Sania shared a sweet tribute to her mother, calling her “number 1.”

In a heartfelt post, she uploaded a photo of them together and wrote, “Happy birthday to my number 1.”

Sania also treated her followers with a throwback photo from her childhood, where she, as a baby, is cradled in her mother’s arms.

Accompanying the picture was a touching caption: “Happy birthday mummy, so lucky to be born on your birthday.”

Sania shared her love for quiet celebrations. “I love quiet birthdays. I am not someone who’s big on the day.

My mom and I share birthdays, so we usually do a lot of things together since I was a young kid.

This year, we are in different countries, but my plans remain simple spending time with my closest friends and family,” she said.

“When I was younger, it used to be a lot more outside the house, but now I find comfort inside it,” she said.