Chahat impresses singer Bohemia with song 'Bado Badi'
The Punjabi rapper invites Chahat Fateh Ali Khan to meet him
(Web Desk) - Singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan recently left Punjabi rapper Bohemia amused by performing his viral hit ‘Bado Badi’ during a video call.
The hilarious interaction, originally posted on TikTok, quickly gained traction.
In the video, Bohemia was seen enjoying a meal with friends at a restaurant when he initiated a video call with Chahat.
During their conversation, Chahat surprised the rapper by singing his popular song.
He affectionately referred to Bohemia as “Boom Boom”, praising his unique style.
Chahat sang: “People say Bohemia, but I say Boom Boom Boom.
Bohemia joked: “So friends, our new song is coming out, ‘Bohemia Boom’.”
He responded enthusiastically, inviting Chahat Fateh Ali Khan to visit him so they could meet in person.
The rapper questioned: “So when are you coming to meet me so we can at least hug?”
Fans were amused by the playful energy and applauded the positive exchange.