Chahat impresses singer Bohemia with song 'Bado Badi'

The Punjabi rapper invites Chahat Fateh Ali Khan to meet him

Published On: Sun, 17 Nov 2024 06:59:14 PKT

(Web Desk) - Singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan recently left Punjabi rapper Bohemia amused by performing his viral hit ‘Bado Badi’ during a video call.

The hilarious interaction, originally posted on TikTok, quickly gained traction.

In the video, Bohemia was seen enjoying a meal with friends at a restaurant when he initiated a video call with Chahat.

During their conversation, Chahat surprised the rapper by singing his popular song.

He affectionately referred to Bohemia as “Boom Boom”, praising his unique style.

Chahat sang: “People say Bohemia, but I say Boom Boom Boom.

Bohemia joked: “So friends, our new song is coming out, ‘Bohemia Boom’.”

He responded enthusiastically, inviting Chahat Fateh Ali Khan to visit him so they could meet in person.

The rapper questioned: “So when are you coming to meet me so we can at least hug?”

Fans were amused by the playful energy and applauded the positive exchange.