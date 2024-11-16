Adnan Siddiqui meets King Charles III at Buckingham Palace

The actor said it was a memorable meeting

(Web Desk) - In what the celebrity described as a vibrant meeting, Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui met King Charles III at the Buckingham Palace.

The meeting, Adnan said, was brief but vibrant. It was arranged by the British Royal Family to honour individuals from the film and television industry who have contributed significantly.

Adnan took to Instagram to share the photos of the memorable encounter, the one which he called “brief but passionate as the two worlds were meeting in the blink of an eye.”

The pics reveal that Adnan and King Charles are seen in a friendly and cheerful discussion.

The actor recalled King Charles’ calming presence mentioning that the King had a unique ability to put people at ease.

The actor said prior to memorable encounter, all the guests including himself, were instructed not to approach the King. It was mentioned that it would be the King's prerogative to meet anyone.

He said there was a badge of actor on his cloths and the King met him after seeing it.

The occasion also marked the premiere of the highly anticipated 'Gladiator 2', featuring Hollywood stars such as Denzel Washington and Pedro Pascal. The premiere was a highlight of the evening, drawing attention from global film lovers and industry insiders.

Fellow stars were happy for the producer and they felicitated him on his meeting with the Monarch of England, Actress Zara Noor Abbas expressed her excitement over their meeting by commenting: “This is insaneeeee. Super super proud of you.”