Death anniversary of music composer Feroz Nizami being observed today

He belonged to a family well versed in the art of music

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The 49th death anniversary of renowned music composer and director Feroz Nizami is being observed on Friday (today).

He was born in Lahore in 1910. He belonged to a family well versed in the art of music.

Feroz Nizami received his early education in this field from Ustad Abdul Waheed Khan.

He started his career in 1943.

After the partition, Feroz Nizami moved to Lahore to join Pakistani film industry.

Feroz Nizami reached new heights of silver screen as he composed music of renowned melodious Punjabi films Chann Vey, Dopatta and Hamari Basti.

He died in Lahore on November 15, 1975 at the age of 59.