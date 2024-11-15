An air of mystery: Veena Malik remarries?

An air of mystery: Veena Malik remarries?

Veena shares picture of herself in red bridal dress

(Web Desk) - Veena Malik has set social media abuzz with speculation about her second marriage.

Conversations sparked after the actress posted a series of intriguing images on her Instagram story.

Many believe she has remarried, particularly following her recent upload featuring her in a stunning bridal outfit.

In her post, Veena shared a captivating picture of herself dressed in a lavish red bridal ensemble, adorned with heavy jewellery.

There was a smiley emoji covering her face.

Another image featured a man named Shehryar Chaudhry wearing black trousers and a white suit, complete with a bowtie. He had tagged Veena.

Veena’s “yeah finally” caption indicated that he was her new husband.

While the images have certainly captivated her followers, there remains an air of mystery.

Veena has not provided any specifics about whether these photos are from an actual wedding ceremony or part of a creative photoshoot.