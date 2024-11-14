Alexander Shelley to become Pacific Symphony Orchestra music director for 2026-27 season

Entertainment Entertainment Alexander Shelley to become Pacific Symphony Orchestra music director for 2026-27 season

The 45-year-old will be just the third music director for the orchestra

Follow on Published On: Thu, 14 Nov 2024 10:08:02 PKT

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Alexander Shelley will become music director of the Pacific Symphony Orchestra for the 2026-27 season following the 35-year tenure of Carl St. Clair.

The 45-year-old will be just the third music director for the orchestra after founder Keith Clark (1979-88) and St. Clair, who started in 1990 and turned 72 in June. St. Clair will become music director laureate in 2025-26.

Shelley will have the title of music director designate in 2025-26 before starting a five-year contract as music director, the orchestra announced Wednesday. He will conduct four subscription weeks in 2025-26, and St. Clair three.

Shelley will lead eight of 12 classical subscription weeks plus special events starting in 2026-27. The orchestra has performed 80-85 paid events annually since the pandemic and has had annual ticket revenue of about $6.5 million in each of the last two seasons. Single ticket sales set a record last season as subscriptions declined, an occurrence for many U.S. arts organizations.

