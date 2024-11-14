'Faraar' with lead role of Hamza Ali to hit screens on Nov 17

(Web Desk) – Drama serial ‘Faraar’ with a leading role of Hamza Ali Abbasi is slated to hit screens on November 17, 2024, exciting the fans, who are expecting blockbuster performance of the actor.

Venturing into the uncharted territory, Hamza Ali Abbasi has taken on a character unlike any he portrayed before.

Turning to his official Instagram account on Tuesday, the Alif actor shared a picture of his character Baatish.

The photo showcased the actor pulling off a somber expression with his gelled hair look and the signature watch doing the talking.

“Say hello to my lil friend- BAATISH! Drama serial Faraar starting 17th Nov, Sunda, 8pm,” the Parwaz Hai Junoon actress captioned the post.

Shortly after sharing all the updates regarding his new drama, his ardent fans flocked to the comments section expressing excitement.

One fan wrote, “Excited.”

Another penned, “You are a legend Mr Abbasi."

“Best of luck Hamzi,” the third commented.

“Baatish is about to slay,” the fourth effused.

Faraar’s plot shows a gladdening storyline where the Jaan e Jahan star plays a tangled individual, radiating his frightening power.

It is pertinent to note that Hamza Ali Abbasi has made a surprise comeback to the entertainment industry after a long hiatus to spirituality.