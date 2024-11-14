Muneeb, Amna combine to debut in Punjabi starrer 'Seylum'

The news sent social media into frenzy

(Web Desk) - Fans are on cloud nine to have tidings that a Punjabi film is on the cards with the combination of Muneeb Butt and Amna Ilyas, who are all set to debut in Punjabi film ‘Seylum’, with leading roles.

The news sent the social media into frenzy as Punjabi film lovers flood comment box with exiting remarks.

“I can’t wait for the film. Pakistan rarely make Punjabi films,” commented a netizen.

One user wrote, “For the love of God take Punjabi actors for Punjabi movies. It's painful to hear their pathetic Punjabi accent and pronunciation!!”

While another gushed, “Can’t wait to watch. So excited.”

Moreover, the complete cast of Seylum will be announced next week.

The actors combine to share big screen in the upcoming movie. The action-packed film is all set begin production next week, with Butt and Ilyas in lead roles.

Seylum will be helmed by Awais Raoof under Jehan Films, the production house behind Shaan Shahid’s blockbuster film Zarrar.

The director and writer of the film, Abu Aleeha, has also confirmed the exciting news to the outlet.

Muneeb Butt and Amna Ilyas starrer will be shot in Lahore, Kallar Kahar, Nathiagali, Cholistan, and Bahawalpur.

The source also revealed that the filmmakers behind Seylum are aiming to release it on Eidul Fitr next year and promises that it will be the second most expensive Punjabi film after the 2022 blockbuster The Legend of Maula Jatt.