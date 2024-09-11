Hiba Ali regrets rejecting role in 'Ishq Zahe Naseeb'

(Web Desk) - Actor Hiba Ali on a TV show expressed her regret on rejecting a role in drama ‘Ishq Zahe Naseeb’, thinking it a side character, which later was adopted by Yumna Zaidi.

“I regret refusing a play that was later signed and performed by Yumna Zaidi.

“It was Zahid’s mother’s character that appeared in the flashbacks; I was offered the role in “Ishq Zahe Naseeb.

“I turned it down because I thought it was a side character, especially since Sonya was already playing the main lead, and it was also Zahid’s mother’s role.

“However, it turned out to be a great character. It was quite lucky for Yumna Zaidi, as it made her a star.

“Yes, I regret that such a great opportunity slipped away from me. I was offered the role six or seven years ago.”

Hiba Ali is a famous and talented Pakistani actress who appeared in numerous hit serials including Dil Diya Dehleez, Perfume Chowk, Apnay Paraey, Mere Jinay Ki Wajha and others.

Her hit comeback dramas include Mayi Ri, Raah E Junoon, Shiddat and Jaan Nisar. Fans are loving her negative acting as Kashmala in the drama serial Jaan Nisar. Hiba Ali is currently busy shooting for her upcoming dramas.