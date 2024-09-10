Kate has completed cancer treatment, will return to light public duties

"Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus"

(Web Desk) - Catherine, Princess of Wales, says she is relieved to have “finally completed” chemotherapy treatment and plans to undertake light engagements through the end of the year.

The 42-year-old British royal, who revealed in March that she had an undisclosed form of cancer, shared the update in a personal video on Monday that featured several candid moments with her husband, Prince William, and their three children, Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte.

Catherine, formerly Kate Middleton, said that the last nine months have been “scary” and “incredibly tough for us as a family.”

“Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes,” she said.

“I am, however, looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can.”

Catherine began treatment in late February; however, the palace would not say when she received her last treatment.

The palace also declined to state what type of cancer she has and what stage she was diagnosed in, citing the princess’ “right to medical privacy.”

The princess and palace only disclosed that her cancer was discovered after she had “major abdominal surgery” in January and that she was being treated with preventive chemotherapy, a secondary treatment that in the U.S. is known as adjuvant chemotherapy.