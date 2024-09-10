Ali Bastian diagnosed with breast cancer

(Web Desk) - Ali Bastian has revealed she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The actor – who appeared in Hollyoaks between 2001 to 2007 – says she was diagnosed with stage two cancer after discovering a lump while breastfeeding.

"It was a total shock,” the 42-year-old told OK! Magazine.

"I have mornings when I wake up and I’ve forgotten... and then suddenly I remember. I’m still trying to process it."

She said that she first thought she had a blocked duct, but that she went to a breast clinic after a course of antibiotics didn’t solve the problem.

Bastian currently lives in Ireland, and has two children with husband David O’Mahony, Isabella, 19 months, and Isla, four.

The actor has said she is having chemotherapy, but that she will also undergo a single mastectomy and radiotherapy.

"It wasn’t clearing up and the more I felt it, the more it felt like this wasn’t just a blocked duct," she added.

"I went to my GP and I said, ‘Actually, can I go to the clinic now?’ and she was very supportive of that."

Bastian also told the magazine she felt reassured by the doctor who told her the diagnosis, as she said doctors have "intent to cure" her.

In addition to her treatment, she is also seeing a psychologist who specialises in oncology, the treatment of cancer.

Bastian says she has told her daughter "an age-appropriate version" of her diagnosis.

"She knows that Mummy had a pain in her boob, she was with me when I went to the emergency doctor," she said.

"We told her that I’m going to take some strong medicine that is making it better and that Mummy’s going to have a crazy haircut for a bit, and it will make me tired sometimes."

And she also wants to return to acting.

"I will get through this and come out the other side," she added.

"After my diagnosis, I went on Instagram and saw a post by my friend Dominic Power, my former co-star in The Bill, and I could see he was on set in Hollyoaks.

"I suddenly had a real pang of, 'I want to look into an actor’s eyes and do a scene.' I really miss it."

Louise Grimsdell, senior clinical nurse specialist at Breast Cancer Now, said that while "breast cancer is uncommon in younger women, it’s estimated that around 5,000 women are diagnosed aged 45 or younger in the UK each year.

"Ali’s recent diagnosis highlights the importance of being breast aware throughout all stages of a woman's life," she said.

"We wish her all the very best for her treatment.

“It is important to be aware of any new or unusual changes to your breasts when you’re breastfeeding. Breast changes are common during and after pregnancy.

If you notice any changes, it’s important to talk to your GP, midwife or health visitor."