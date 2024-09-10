Beyoncé locked out of Country Music Awards

Beyoncé had widely been expected to gain recognition at the awards

(Web Desk) - Beyoncé has been snubbed by the Country Music Awards, despite having one of the biggest country hits of the year with Texas Hold 'Em.

When the nominees for the ceremony were announced on Monday morning, the star was notably absent - with not a single nomination.

Instead, Morgan Wallen walked away with the most nominations, three years after being suspended by his record label for using a racial slur.

The star later apologised and reunited with his record label.

Last year, his double album One Thing At A Time topped the US charts for 16 weeks and was nominated for album of the year at the Country Music Awards (CMAs).

This year, he picks up four nominations as a featured artist on the hit song I Had Some Help by Post Malone - a pop artist who, like Beyoncé, has not traditionally been part of the country establishment.

Shaboozey, who is featured on Cowboy Carter, also picks up two nominations - best new artist and single of the year, for A Bar Song (Tipsy).

That song replaced Beyoncé's Texas Hold 'Em at the top of the US country charts in April, making Shaboozey the first black male artist to top the country chart and the Billboard Hot 100 simultaneously.

It also marked the first time that two black artists had claimed the number one spot consecutively.