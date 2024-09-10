Sana claims to have received threats on phone

Accuses her ex-husband of harassment

Published On: Tue, 10 Sep 2024 02:45:50 PKT

(Web Desk) – In a video message, actress Sana Fakhar has said her life is in danger as she is receiving threats on phone calls dialed from different numbers, and her car is chased whenever she leaves home.

Sana has accused her ex-husband and father-in-law of harassment.

According to the actress, her social media account has been shut down, and she and her children are being threatened.

She stated that she is not involved in any illegal activity and intends to pursue legal action.

It is noteworthy that the actress separated from her husband in 2022.

The actor revealed that she is in "a lot of pain and distress" due to the threats and mysterious stalking of her and her children.

Sana also assured her fans that she was not involved in any "illegal activity" nor did she wish to be.

