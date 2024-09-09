Indian Canadian singer Karan Aujla attacked with shoe at London concert

He instantly reacted to the incident angrily

(Web Desk) - Punjabi singer Karan Aujla was attacked with a shoe by a fan during his live concert.

Recently, a video of Karan Aujla surfaced online, wherein he could be seen singing on the stage.

Meanwhile, a person from the audience targeted him and threw a shoe at him. The shoe touched Karan, and he stopped signing by being shocked.

He gave it back to the audience, enquiring who did the same. Karan Aujla then asked the person to go up on the stage and do it face-to-face.

He also added that he was not singing that badly to deserve this, and he is not saying anything wrong that he had to be aimed at by a shoe.

As per several reports, after Karan Aujla confronted the audience, his security personnel found out that person from the audience, who threw the shoe at him.

That person was reportedly escorted from the show, and following the same Karan continued with his concert.

Punjabi singer, Karan Aujla began his career as a songwriter in the song, Range by Jassi Gill.

The rapper's famous songs include Tauba Tauba, White Brown Black, Admiring You, Winning Speech, Nothing Lasts, and Goin' Off, among others.