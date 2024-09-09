'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' actor Vikas dies

Entertainment Entertainment 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' actor Vikas dies

He was 48

Follow on Published On: Mon, 09 Sep 2024 03:29:47 PKT

(Web Desk) - In a shocking turn of events, Indian television actor Vikas Sethi has died after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Sethi, best known for TV shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Sasural Simar Ka, passed away in Nashik, Maharashtra, on Saturday night. He was 48.

Sethi suffered a heart attack in his sleep at his mother-in-law's home in Nashik. The actor was in the city with his wife to attend a family function.

According to the actor's wife, Jhanvi Sethi, he was not feeling well and refused to go to the hospital.

"After we reached my mother's house in Nashik, he had vomiting and loose motions. He didn't want to go to the hospital so we asked the doctor to come home,'' his wife told PTI.

"When I went to wake him up at around 6 am in the morning (on Sunday), he was no more. The doctor told us he passed away last night in his sleep due to cardiac arrest," she told PTI.

The actor's mortal remains have been sent for post-mortem to Mumbai's Cooper Hospital. The last rites will be held in Mumbai on Monday.

Vikas Sethi was a popular name in the Indian television. In his career, he has been part of several hit daily soaps such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahiin To Hoga, and Sasural Simar Ka. In Kasautii Zindagi Kay, he played the role of Prem Basu.

Apart from his television appearance, he was also known for his brief role in Karan Johar's 2001 superhit film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, where he played Robbie, a college friend of Poo (Kareena Kapoor Khan).