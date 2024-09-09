Shameen Khan opens up about her love affairs in life

Mon, 09 Sep 2024

(Web Desk) - Actor and model Shameen Kahn has shared her experience in the journey of love, calling it a ‘two-way traffic’.

Let’s know what she says, “I loved genuinely. I was committed to my love. Whenever I fell in love, I did not hide it.

“I told my family about it. I remained expressive about my affairs. Actually, love is a ‘two-way traffic’, it demands equality in relations.

“If you feel your partner will not walk long with you in the journey of love, you have better leave him. I learned it through a bitter experience of breakup.”

Shameen Kahn is a strong woman who is working hard on her career and she is all set to get married if she finds someone suitable for her life.

Appearing on a podcast, Shameen spoke about how many times she has fallen in love in her life. She said that she has fallen in love many times and the quantity does not matter there but quality is what actually counts in this regard.