'The Mehta Boys' premieres at Chicago film festival on 20th

A story of father, son who are forced to spend 48 hours together

Published On: Thu, 05 Sep 2024 03:21:49 PKT

Web Desk) - Actor Boman Irani is making his directorial debut with 'The Mehta Boys'. The film, starring Boman and Avinash Tiwary, will have its world premiere at the 15th Chicago South Asian Film Festival on September 20.

After the news was shared, celebrities including Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar and Farah Khan, among others, congratulated the team.

Boman Irani and Prime Video jointly announced the happy news of the film's premiere in Chicago. The caption read, "Boys played well, indeed. The Mehta Boys premieres as the Opening Film of the Chicago South Asian Film Festival (sic)."

Following the announcement, celebrities shared their reactions on their respective social media handles.

Filmmaker Karan Johar shared the post on his Instagram story, expressing his excitement about watching the film. Boman re-shared the post and expressed his gratitude.

Farah Khan, sharing a poster of 'The Mehta Boys' congratulated Boman Irani for his directorial debut. "Congratulations Boman Irani. This is huge", she wrote.

'The Mehta Boys' follows the story of a father-son duo who barely get along and are forced to spend 48 hours together under certain circumstances.

Written by Boman Irani and Alex Dinelaris, 'The Mehta Boys' also stars Shreya Chaudhry and Puja Sarup in key roles.