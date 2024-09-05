Hania Aamir upset over her AI-generated video

Questions if there is any law to reign in deepfake monster

Published On: Thu, 05 Sep 2024 01:41:46 PKT

(Web Desk) – Ace actor Hania Aamir is heartbroken over her AI-generated video and clarifies that she is deep-faked in this clip.

As soon as the video went viral on social media, news outlets and social media pages buzzed with reports about the inappropriate video.

Later, Hania Aamir broke her silence and expressed her concern over the circulating video, calling the process extremely dangerous.

On Instagram, she updated her story, stating, “These AI creations are truly terrifying. Can any laws be made against this?”

Actress Hania Aamir has responded after an inappropriate video created using artificial intelligence went viral on social media.

Recently, a video generated by AI went viral on social media showing actress Hania Aamir from the drama serial “Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum” in inappropriate dress.

Fans were shocked to see Hania Aamir in various outfits, and many users claimed that the video was fake.

Observant viewers quickly claimed that the video was a fake, created using a AI tool.

However, some users argued that the person in the video was not Hania Aamir but an Indian model who looks strikingly similar to her.