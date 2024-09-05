Drama serial 'Ishq Beparwah's trailer released

It is slated to premiere on September 16

(Web Desk) - Alizeh Shah and Affan Waheed are set to grace the screens in much-anticipated drama serial ‘Ishq Beparwah.’

The series is written by Sameena Ijaz and helmed by Ilyas Kashmiri. Ishq Beparwah promises to enrapture audiences with its heartfelt narrative.

The drama is slated to premiere on September 16,

It is said to feature a tale that delves into a simple yet profound love story that unfolds against the backdrop of familial bonds.

The drama’s teaser has already stirred a wave of anticipation among viewers.

It offers a glimpse into the on-screen chemistry between the charismatic duo of Alizeh Shah and Affan Waheed.

As the lead actors bring their characters to life, audiences are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to witness their performances onscreen.

Affan Waheed’s loyal fan base is abuzz with excitement, eagerly counting down the days until the premiere of Ishq Beparwah.

Enthralled by the prospect of witnessing their chemistry, fans have taken to social media platforms to express their enthusiasm for the upcoming show.

A user wrote: “Wow… super excited. Affan Waheed the teaser looks very promising!”

Another said: “This is amazing. Excited for this. Best wishes! Keep shining, our brightest star Alizeh.”