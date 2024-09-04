Indian journalist requests Hania Amir for interview

Indian journalist requests Hania Amir for interview

(Web Desk) – Pakistani actor Hania Amir’s recent performances has garnered her praise and attention from India.

Also, an Indian journalist has requested the famous Pakistani actor for interview.

Fariddon Shahryar is popular for interviewing many Bollywood stars. He expressed his desire of interviewing Hania after extolling her acting in the fans’ favourite serial ‘Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum’.

Apart from Pakistan, the drama is equally popular in India which has increased Hania’s popularity.

Faridoon commented the actor’s social media post, complimenting her work and requesting an interview.

"I would love to interview you. Please let me know how this can be made possible," he said.

