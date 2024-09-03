Aishwarya Rai visits Bachchan residence as divorce rumours doing rounds

Entertainment Entertainment Aishwarya Rai visits Bachchan residence as divorce rumours doing rounds

Aishwarya Rai visits Bachchan residence as divorce rumours doing rounds

Follow on Published On: Tue, 03 Sep 2024 19:38:47 PKT

(Web Desk) – Bollywood famed actor has paid a visit to her in-laws’ abode as rumours of her separation with Abishek Bhachan are doing the rounds.

In the past many months, the divorce rumours have taken over the internet which left the fans guessing about what is the truth.

Aishwarya reached the Bhachan family home with her daughter Aaradhya.

Photos and videos of the actress and her daughter, with Aishwarya in a green suit and Aaradhya in her school uniform, have gone viral on social media.

The pair can be seen avoiding contact with cameras outside the residence in the footage, which was purportedly taken yesterday.

The duo has also not responded to numerous rumours on Indian media that they are divorcing one other.

Astrologer Jagan Nath Guruji, who has prophesied the futures of several well-known Bollywood couples, has made predictions on the rumors of their breakup.

According to him, astrology indicated that the marriage between Abhishek and Aishwarya was not destined to last.

However, he said their daughter Aaradhya’s love has kept the couple together.

