Jeff Bezos’ 80 million dollars Gulfstream G700 jet takes 28 flights in 39 days

Follow on Published On: Tue, 03 Sep 2024 17:23:59 PKT

(Web Desk) - Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ latest luxury acquisition, a gleaming $80 million Gulfstream G700 private jet, was spotted at a Los Angeles airport over the Labor Day weekend.

The sleek jet, which can travel at nearly the speed of sound, was seen idling across the tarmac at Van Nuys Airport on Sunday, according to a video posted on X by journalist John Schreiber.

It remains unclear whether Bezos was aboard his new jet, but the billionaire was photographed in Los Angeles over the holiday weekend with fiancée Lauren Sánchez.

The couple was seen enjoying a double date with Kris Jenner and her partner Corey Gamble at the Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi, according to reports by People.

Bezos, currently the world’s second-richest person with a net worth of $202 billion as estimated by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, recently added the Gulfstream G700 to his fleet of private jets, which already includes three other aircraft.

The G700 is considered the premier long-range business jet, boasting a top speed of Mach 0.925 (around 710 miles per hour) and featuring a spacious interior with up to five living areas, a private stateroom, a dining area, and a lounge.

The jet's interior is designed with premium leathers, fine woods, and customizable finishes, offering luxurious amenities such as a master suite with a fixed bed, an en-suite bathroom, a stand-up shower, high-speed WiFi, and a whisper-quiet cabin environment.

The G700 also has a maximum range of 7,500 nautical miles, making it ideal for long-haul flights.