Are Angelina Jolie, rapper Akala dating?

Entertainment Entertainment Are Angelina Jolie, rapper Akala dating?

The speculation started when snaps of the two at the Venice Film Festival were shared online

Follow on Published On: Tue, 03 Sep 2024 05:42:49 PKT

(Web Desk) - Social media went into overdrive when Angelina Jolie and Akala were spotted together, with many jumping to the unfounded conclusion the pair were dating.

The speculation started when snaps of the two at the Venice Film Festival were shared online, with one suggesting: "Today in the multiverse of madness, we discover that Akala is dating Angelina Jolie."

"Akala dating Angelina Jolie was not on my 2024 bingo card," another wrote.

A third added: "Akala x Angelina Jolie makes absolutely zero sense and total sense at the same time."

However, a source has since shut down the claims that Jolie and Akala are simply just friends and have been for "several years".

"She and Akala are not dating. She is friends with him and his partner, Chanelle, who was also there," they told People.

"They share the same passion when it comes to social and humanitarian causes," a second source told the publication.

"They did several collabs over the years that focus on global issues like human rights. Angie speaks very highly of him."

Jolie recently attended the premiere of her film Maria during her time in Venice.

Speaking about the film earlier that day, she said: Well, there’s a lot I won’t say in this room that you probably know or assume. I think the way I related to her was probably the part of her that is extremely soft and doesn’t have room in the world to be as soft as she was, as emotionally open as she truly was…I share her vulnerability more than anything."