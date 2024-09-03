Singer, songwriter Danielle Moore dies

(Web Desk) – Danielle Moore, frontwoman of British electronic group Crazy P, has died at the age of 52.

The band shared the "unbelievable and shocking news" in a statement posted on Instagram.

"We are devastated to announce the unbelievable and shocking news that our beautiful Danielle Moore has died in sudden and tragic circumstances," the post read.

The post did not detail how Moore died but paid tribute to the singer who "lived a life driven by love compassion community and music".

"We cannot believe the news ourselves and we know it will be the same for all of you. She gave us so much and we love her so much," it continued.

"Our hearts are broken. We need time to process that this has happened.

"Danielle lived a life driven by love compassion community and music. She lived the biggest of lives. We will miss her with all our hearts."

Moore joined Crazy P in 2002, alongside bassist Tim Davies and Mav Kendricks on keys - the outfit then released seven studio albums.

The group recently supported Róisín Murphy on tour. Writing on social media, Murphy paid tribute to Moore as "an amazing person and an amazing singer, performer and songwriter".

"I know there will be a great sense of loss and mourning across our community,” she posted, alongside a photo of them together.

"She touched everybody she met with light and love. Sending sincerest condolences to those friends and family closest to her. I, like so many, loved and admired her."

The Times’ Ed Potton previously described Crazy P's sound as a "tight blend of funk, house and disco".

And Moore was "a frontwoman who combines the voice of a soul diva, the moves of a burlesque dancer and the wit of a nightclub compere", he wrote.