Video showing Abhishek without wedding ring fuels gossip

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan have been at centre of separation rumours

Published On: Tue, 03 Sep 2024 03:46:33 PKT

(Web Desk) – A new video has emerged online showing Abhishek out in public without his wedding ring.

The absence of his wedding ring in the video did not go unnoticed by fans and has sparked a new wave of gossip.

The video, shared by Galatta India on Instagram, shows the actor casually walking through a lane in the city, dressed in a pink sweatshirt and pants.

Aishwarya’s recent appearances at various events without Abhishek or other members of the Bachchan family have only fueled the rumours.

Notably, during Anant Ambani’s wedding, Aishwarya was reportedly kept out of the family frame, leading to further speculation that things might not be well between her and Abhishek.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, one of Bollywood’s most beloved couples, have been at the center of separation rumors for a while now.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Abhishek has been spotted without his ring.

Last October, a Reddit user shared an image of the actor where he was also not wearing his wedding ring.