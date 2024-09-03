Why did Tauqeer Nasir reject Saba Qamar?

I didn’t find her committed

(Web Desk) - Tauqeer Nasir has revealed that he had rejected ace actor Saba Qamar for his project after he found her lacking commitment.

Recently, Tauqeer Nasir appeared on a TV show and revealed that he rejected ace actress Saba Qamar during an audition for a production.

Talking about Saba, Tauqeer Nasir said, “Saba Qamar is a brilliant actor. She did an amazing job in the drama serial Thakkan.

“I appreciate her a lot, and I’ll tell you why. I want to share that I once took an audition of Saba and didn’t select her. I did not select her because I didn’t find her committed.

“She delivered her dialogues in a hurry and seemed rushed. She even admitted that she was in a rush.

“I was selecting new actors for drama serial and wanted to choose individuals for long term, as I planned to induct them into my academy”

Tauqeer Nasir is a popular TV star. His famous dramas include Yaad Piya Ki Aye, Thakan, Baal o Par, Kashkol, Sona Chandi, Landa Bazaar, Rahain, Reza Reza, Panah, Aik Haqeeqat Aik Afsansa, Samandar and Dehleez.

