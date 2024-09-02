Rumours rife about Mehwish Hayat's return to TV after eight years

The actor last mesmerised fans in series ‘Dil Lagi’

Published On: Mon, 02 Sep 2024 05:24:24 PKT

(Web Desk) - Drama industry is buzzing with news that Mehwish Hayat is all set to return to TV dramas after a pause of eight years.

Though the news is yet to be confirmed, fans are jubilant at the tiding and eagerly waiting to see her in the TV performance.

Mehwish made a brief but impactful return to television earlier in 2024 in the telefilm Ijazat.

She starred alongside fashion icon Hassan Sheheryar Yasin, better known as HSY.

Mehwish’s potential comeback to a leading role in an upcoming drama has set the industry buzzing with anticipation.

Rumours are rife that Mehwish may be reuniting with the talented Ahsan Khan in this new project.

The pair shared the screen in Kabhi Kabhi in 2013. They also appeared as leads in the 2011 drama serial Meray Qatil Meray Dildar.

The prospect of this dynamic duo sharing the screen once again has already ignited a spark of excitement among fans.

They are eagerly waiting for an official confirmation and are looking forward to witnessing their on-screen chemistry once again.

A user wrote: “Can’t wait to see my most favourite couple on TV again.”

Speculation is rife that this much-anticipated series is slated for a grand premiere by December 2024.

It is expected that further details will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Mehwish Hayat last mesmerised drama enthusiasts in the widely acclaimed series Dil Lagi.

The drama, in which she starred alongside Humayun Saeed, was aired back in 2016.

Since then, she has soared to new heights as a prominent figure in several blockbuster films, captivating audiences with her versatile performances.