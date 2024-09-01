What is Bilal Qureshi's secret to a happy marriage

Updated On: Sun, 01 Sep 2024 22:11:03 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Famous Pakistani actor Bilal Qureshi has shared with his fans his secret of a happy marriage.

Qureshi recently interacted with his fans on Instagram in which he answered various queries.

One user asked about his marriage and the trick of a lasting relationship. The actor replied that he accepts all the demands of his wife and is even afraid of her.

Another asked about the age difference between the two couple. The actor said there is a gap of 10 years.

He dodged a question when asked who is elderly of the two.

