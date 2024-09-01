Sania Mirza sees deep connection between love, prayer

She keeps her fans motivated with inspirational posts and messages

(Web Desk) – Sania Mirza keeps her fans motivated with her inspirational posts and messages. Recently, the former tennis star shared a post, highlighting connection between prayer and love.

According to her, “Love is a prayer, and prayer is love. Who loves you, actually prays for you, and who prays for you, actually he expresses love for you.”

Since the split from Shoaib Malik, Sania has devoted herself to her tennis career and to raising her son, Izhaan, as a single mother.

She remains active on Instagram, where she frequently shares motivational posts that resonate with her followers.

In a recent story, she highlighted the connection between love and prayer, sharing a poignant message.

In her latest Instagram post, Sania shared a carousel of photos offering a peek into her life post-divorce.

The images capture heartwarming moments with her son, Izhaan, as well as cherished times spent with family.

The tennis sensation appears genuinely content and at peace, embracing her new chapter with strength and positivity.

