Sajal Aly, Indian singer exchange words of appreciation

Sun, 01 Sep 2024

(Web Desk) - An exchange of appreciation words between actor Sajal Aly and budding Indian singer Aparshakti Khurana has garnered attention of netizens who say art and artistes know no borders and are ambassadors of peace, love and affection.

Recently, Sajal made headlines after she praised a relatively new Indian singer, Aparshakti Khurana, who has just released his new song.

And Khurana responded with an equally lovely message to the sweetheart of the Pakistani entertainment industry.

Taking to Instagram, Sajal wrote, “This track is pure magic, @aparshakti_khurana.”

And Khurana responded, “Sajal yaaaaar so pretty! Exactly the kind of picture which makes my beautiful song look average.”

Sajal Aly is one of Pakistan’s most talented and beautiful actresses who has made her name in the entertainment industry in a very short span of time.

She is one of the most followed actors on social media platforms where she has a very strong presence.

