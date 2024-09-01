Popular Palestinian TikTok creator killed in Gaza airstrike

He was showing Palestinians' resilience through his content

Sun, 01 Sep 2024

(Web Desk) - A popular Palestinian TikTok creator, who garnered a following sharing his life in Gaza amid the Israel-Hamas war, died in an airstrike, BBC and NBC News have reported.

Medo Halimy, 19, was reportedly hit by shrapnel from an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis, a city in southern Gaza.

In an interview with NBC News earlier this year, Halimy said he was showing Palestinians' resilience through his content.

"We're going to survive and live no matter what happens, in whatever circumstances," Halimy said at the time.

"We can't be defeated. We're very strong people, and we're going to live no matter what.”

Halimy was known for his vlog-style videos, such as cooking recipes with limited food supply to showing his life in a tent since he and his family were forced to leave their home after the war. Between Instagram and TikTok, he amassed over 250,000 followers.

Halimy's friend and collaborator Talal Murad, 18, was with Halimy at the time of the strike and suffered minor injuries, NBC reported.

“We did everything together, we laughed, we cried, we walked for hours continuously, we ran a business together, but sadly we didn’t die together,” Murad said in an Instagram message.

“He was the one who passed and I was the one who (will) miss him."