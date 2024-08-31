Trump faces backlash from singers for using their songs without consent

(Web Desk) - Former United States President Donald Trump has once again found himself at odds with the music industry.

The development happens when several high-profile artists issued cease-and-desist orders against his campaign for using their music without permission.

Over the years, he has drawn the ire of musicians ranging from Beyoncé to the Foo Fighters, who have all demanded that he stop using their songs at political events.

In August 2024, Beyoncé, and Jack White were in dismay after discovering that Trump’s team had used their tracks in campaign materials without their consent.

Beyoncé's team issued a cease-and-desist after Trump was seen stepping off a plane to her song "Freedom," which had already been adopted as Kamala Harris’ campaign theme.

The Foo Fighters were similarly upset when "My Hero" was played at an event welcoming election dropout Robert F. Kennedy Jr., with the band stating they had not granted permission for the song's use and would be taking appropriate action.