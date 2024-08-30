Harry, William avoid each other at uncle's funeral: Report

(Web Desk) - Prince Harry and Prince William both attended their uncle Lord Robert Fellowes' funeral amid their rift. However, they reportedly avoided one another while there.

Harry, 39, and William, 42, went to the service at St Mary's Church in Snettisham, Norfolk, on Wednesday, Aug. 28, according to The Sun. Lord Fellowes, the brother-in-law of the princes' late mother Princess Diana, died on July 29 of undisclosed causes. He was 82.

PEOPLE previously understood that the Duke of Sussex was not attending his uncle's funeral amid his security issues in the U.K.

A family friend said they were “very happy to confirm both princes were there," per The Sun. They reportedly both sat in the back but did not sit near one another.

A separate source told The Sun they didn't know Harry and the Prince of Wales were there until they saw the princes after the service, adding, "They arrived very discreetly.”

“William and Harry were both there but we never saw them speak to each other and they were keeping their distance," another attendee added, according to The Sun.

Sources previously told PEOPLE that Harry's attempts to connect with his brother — through texts, calls, and messages — are ignored.

The rift with Prince William is "very bad,” said a royal insider, but it’s not "irreparable."