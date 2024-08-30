Priyanka's daughter makes Instagram debut

She took to Instagram, and shared a picture of her daughter

Published On: Fri, 30 Aug 2024 03:49:25 PKT

(Web Desk) - Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has debuted the Instagram handle of her daughter Malti Marie Jonas.

She took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a picture of her daughter.

She also mentioned the official Instagram handle of her little bundle of joy.

While, Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas have been fiercely protective of their daughter, and refrained from showing her face in social media, the actress now feels it’s time for her daughter to have her own Instagram account.

Priyanka recently visited India briefly for her brother’s engagement. She had shared pictures and videos from the ceremony.