What Nadia Khan says about 'Dil e Nadan's star Amar Khan

Entertainment Entertainment What Nadia Khan says about 'Dil e Nadan's star Amar Khan

Says she is not suitable for the role she is playing in the drama

Follow on Published On: Fri, 30 Aug 2024 03:35:29 PKT

(Web Desk) – Nadia Khan appearing on a programme has said Dil e Nadan’s star Amar Khan is not suitable for the role she is playing in drama.

Mikaal Zulfiqar and Amar Khan are starring lead roles in Dil e Nadan. Amar Khan is playing the quintessential positive lead with extreme innocence and someone who does not know what is happening around her.

Nadia went on to say that Amar does not look innocent like Hania does and she is not suitable for this role.

She gave an example of her own drama Bandhan and said that is how you look innocent which now she herself cannot achieve as she is older.

The show has just started and the innocence of the leading lady is already breaking records.

Dil e Nadan shows our leading girl played by Amar Khan going to the university in school uniform.

She gets bullied and targeted on such naive behaviour. Written by Sadia Akhtar and directed by Saima Waseem, some characters in the show are exaggerated and that is how the actors are performing them.

Nadia Khan had something to say about Amar Khan’s looks and performance in the show.

She said that she does not look convincing in the character and she would herself have bullied a girl who came to university in school uniform.