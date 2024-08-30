Kubra Khan looks stunning in white bridal attire

Fans want to know if it is brand photoshoot or her wedding ceremony

Published On: Fri, 30 Aug 2024 02:30:57 PKT

(Web Desk) - Kubra Khan looks stunning in white bridal attire, leaving her fans spellbound and guessing if it is a brand photoshoot or her wedding ceremony.

Whatsoever it may be, she wins a heap of appreciation from her fans for her sense of choice.

Her acting prowess makes her adorable and favourite among the showbiz enthusiasts.

Known for her powerful performance in the drama serial Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay, Kubra Khan is regarded as one of Pakistan's top actresses.

Recently, a series of photos and videos of Kubra Khan have been making rounds on social media, showing her in a bridal gown by the renowned London-based clothing brand, 'Crystal London Bridal Studio.'

The photoshoot, which took place in the picturesque gardens of Warbrook House Hotel in the UK, features Kubra in a white bridal dress, giving her the appearance of a Christian bride.

The classic and elegant look has added a new dimension to her beauty.

The photoshoot also features an ambassador car used as a prop, further enhancing the luxurious feel of the scene.

Fans are now speculating whether the actress has tied the knot or if this was simply a brand photoshoot.

Kubra Khan's latest photoshoot has left her fans in awe, and while many are curious about her personal life, these images serve as a reminder of her versatility and unmatched beauty.