Pakistani actor Imran Abbas meets Iraqi Prime Minister, attends Arbaeen event

Entertainment Entertainment Pakistani actor Imran Abbas meets Iraqi Prime Minister, attends Arbaeen event

Imran Abbas expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for inviting him as a state guest.

Follow on Published On: Tue, 27 Aug 2024 13:16:03 PKT

BAGHDAD (Web Desk) — Renowned Pakistani actor Imran Abbas has met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani.

Abbas shared a photo of the meeting on Instagram, expressing his gratitude to the Prime Minister for inviting him as a state guest to attend the Arbaeen event in Iraq.

In his message, Abbas noted that this is the second year he has had the honour of representing Pakistan at this grand gathering.



He highlighted that approximately 25 million pilgrims from diverse backgrounds gathered in Karbala, Iraq, to pay tribute to one of Islam’s greatest sacrifices.