YouTuber Dr Omer Adil seeks apology from Gharidah Farooqi

He shares video of tendering apology

Tue, 27 Aug 2024 07:54:16 PKT

(Web Desk) - Dr Omer Adil, who was arrested on the complaint of anchorperson Gharidah Farooqi for levelling allegations against her and other women attached with the social media, sought an unconditional apology from the anchorperson.

The YouTuber shared a video in which he could be seen seeking unconditional apology from her.

In the video Dr Omer Adil said, “This is an apology from my side Dr Omer Adil to the host and anchorperson Gharidah Farooqi.

“This is completely an unconditional, whole hearted and sincere apology. I understand she was hurt and distressed by a podcast which was edited and completely manipulated by the host of the podcast. I have no grudges and bad ties with host Gharidah Farooqi. It is a sincere and unconditional apology. Thank you so much.”

Dr Omer Adil is a renowned orthopedic surgeon and senior media analyst and anchorperson.

A few days ago, Dr Omer Adil made headlines after his arrest warrants were issued.

The arrest warrants were shared by anchor Farooqui on X. Gharidah Farooqi asked Dr Omer Adil to make an apology which he didn’t after which he was arrested on her complaint.