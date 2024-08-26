Hamid Ali Khan recalls his performance in India as child

Says Indian were greatly impressed with him and Asad Amanat Ali

(Web Desk) - Hamid Ali Khan is a music maestro whose performance always held his fans spellbound not only in Pakistan, but also all over the world.

He recently appeared on a podcast and recalled his visit to India when he was a child and his performance with Asad Amanat Ali, and how the Indian reacted to their performance with great admiration and applauds.

He shared that once when he went to perform in India alongside Asad Amanat Ali, they were just two kids appearing on a stage with stars like Dilip Kumar and Manoj Kumar in attendance.

He revealed that everyone went silent on why Pakistan would send two kids.

When they started singing classic, everyone was mesmerised and even stars like Manoj Kumar fell in love with how good they were.

Indian PM Indira Gandh called the two singers Ram Lakhan for how good they were.

He also revealed Indian politician and later PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee offered him to shift to India as he was highly impressed by his talent.

He said he can swear on it but he could never do it as he loves his country.