How motherhood transforms meaning of life for Reema

The Lollywood diva shares adorable photo of her second son

(Web Desk) - Reema reveals her second son with a caption describing how motherhood transforms meaning of life, nurtures patience and instills unconditional love in one’s personality.

The Lollywood diva shares her photo with her second son with a maxim. "Motherhood can transform one’s perspective on life, offering a profound sense of meaning, patience, and unconditional love."

Reema is married to heart surgeon Dr Tariq Shahab who is based in the US. Now she has two adorable sons with Dr Tariq.

Reema Khan is a stunning and talented former Pakistani film actress, director, and producer who left an indelible mark on the film industry with her timeless charm and stardom.

She gained widespread recognition with her debut film Bulandi, starring alongside superstar Shaan Shahid.

Reema's performances in Jeeva, Chor Machaye Shor, Nikah, and many other films were also highly popular.

In her career, she delivered numerous hit films, earning admiration for her exceptional acting skills and captivating beauty.

With over 200 films to her credit, Reema Khan remains a beloved figure in Pakistani cinema.

