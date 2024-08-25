Ahmed Faraz being remembered on death anniversary

He considered one of the greatest modern Urdu poets of the last century

Updated On: Sun, 25 Aug 2024 04:03:35 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Sixteen years have passed since the demise of great poet Ahmed Faraz as literary enthusiasts and his fans are observing his 16th death anniversary on Sunday (today).

Ahmad Faraz was born in Kohat on 12th January 1931 and received his education from Peshawar.

He was considered one of the greatest modern Urdu poets of the last century and was ranked among the greatest Urdu poets of the current era.

Ahmed Faraz was his pseudonym, whereas his real name was Syed Ahmad Shah.

He was deeply influenced by the works of Faiz Ahmad Faiz, his friend and role model, and has been able to earn acclamation because of his elegant yet simple poetry.

“Tanha Tanha”, “Be-Awaz Gali Kuchon Main”, “Sab Awazain Meri Hain” and Shab-e-Khun “Suna Hai Log Usay Aankh Bhar Kay Daikhtay Hain”, “Uss Ny Sakoot-e-Shab Main Bhi”are among his literary works.

He was appointed as Pakistan academy of letters chairman and also served as chairperson of the national book foundation.

Ahmad Faraz was the recipient to a number of national and international accolades, including the Nagar Award, Sitara-e-Imtiaz and Hilal-e-Imtiaz.

Ahmed Faraz was the poet of love and his poetry was based purely on love, not just as figurative one, but also his love for this country and for the people of Pakistan.

Ahmed Faraz as a revolutionary poet displayed his resistance through the criticism in his poetry.

Ahmed Faraz wrapped his words in beautiful layers that one could assume as self addressing and sometimes addressing to the people.

He will always be remembered and admired for his contributions to Urdu literature.

Ahmed Faraz breathed his last on August 25, 2008.