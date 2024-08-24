Mariyam Nafees' latest photoshoot garners praise from fans

The actor attended a function with her husband

(Web Desk) – The latest photoshoot of Pakistani actor Mariyam Nafees has garnered attention from the fans.

She recently uploaded a few photos on her Instagram account in which is seen participating in a function with her husband.

In the pictures, she is wearing a light pink dress and looking pleasant.

The actor has tied the hair in an expert manner and also tied flowers the flowers. The makeup, done immaculately, has also increased the beauty of actor.

