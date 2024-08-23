Ronaldo to beat Mr Beast's records as highest YouTuber: Fans

MrBeast 'at threat' by Ronaldo's YouTube channel

(Web Desk) - Cristiano Ronaldo has broken records entering his influencer era, by racking up a million subscribers in less than 90 minutes on his new YouTube channel.

On Wednesday (21 August), the footballer turned to his Instagram with a promo for the new "surprise" YouTube account, encouraging followers to "SIUUUbscribe".

"Ronaldo gaining 15 million subscribers in just one day means it would take him around 21 days to surpass MrBeast in total subscribers," one person wrote on X/Twitter.

At the time of writing, Ronaldo has 14.6 million subscribers and 19 video uploads in just 17 hours, surpassing a collective total of 40 million views

His most popular video is alongside his long-term partner Georgina Rodríguez, titled: "Discover EVERYTHING about us. Who will win?"

Ronaldo's cult fans are overjoyed by the news, while many more are fretting for MrBeast, who is currently the platform's most-subscribed account with 311 million. People have even started live-stream subscriber counts to keep track of the possible dethrone.

Another simply added: "Someone check on MrBeast."

"I am very happy to make this project come to life. It has been in my mind for a long time but finally we have the opportunity to make it real," Ronaldo said in the channel's launch announcement.

"I have always enjoyed having such a strong relationship with fans on social media and my YouTube channel will give me an even bigger platform to do so and they will learn more about me, my family and my views on many different subjects.

"I am looking forward to sharing conversations with guests that will surprise people!"

Mr Beast critics warn the star that a soccer legend is ready to take his YouTube throne.

A fan under the post wrote: "Mr Beast record is in danger," warning Mr Beast that Cristiano on YouTube could be a threat.

Many other fans claimed that Cristiano will beat Mr Beast's records as the highest YouTuber. One person wrote: "THE GREATEST YOUTUBER OF ALL TIME."

Another person wrote: "Mr. Beast won’t be the most subscribed channel for long." A third wrote: "Pray for mrbeast we are coming."

A fourth user posted: "He went from competing for the ballon dor, and now he’s competing for YouTube subscribers finished goat."

Many believe that the soccer star will "break all records and become the goat of YouTube." Mr Beast is currently one of the most subscribed users on YouTube with 311 million.

He went viral after many saw what he would give back to communities He has raised millions of dollars to plant trees, built wells in Africa, donated millions to charity, sold homes for $1, gave awat two private islands, and more.

Mr Beast is also known to take risks. He was buried alive, ran a marathon in the world's largest shoes, Ubered across America, adopted every dog in a shlelter, survived 50 hours in Antartica and more.