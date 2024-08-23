John Cena calls intimate scenes in films embarrassing, but Oscars naked walk worst

(Web Desk) - It wasn’t easy for John Cena to walk naked on the Oscars stage this year. It might have looked easy for the wrestler-turned-actor but it wasn’t, as he reveals all that he went through mentally when walking towards the mic.

John Cena had only a pillow and no clothes on as he bared it all for the camera at Oscars. In a new interview, John Cena, while opening up about filming intimate scenes in films, said, “it’s the worst.”

He said, “There are so many people you need to make a movie. There’s nothing intimate about it. Nothing. Like it’s really embarrassing.”

John Cena then recalled the sex scene from 2015’s Trainwreck opposite Amy Schumer, adding, “On top of that, to do a comedic sex scene, where you’re like, making fun of yourself? They literally [said] ‘Try to have the most awkward sex you possibly can.’ I don’t want to say it sucks, but it’s different than you all think it was.”

However, he added that what’s even worse than that is appearing nearly naked at the Oscars. He said, “I got all the people behind the camera, but then I walk out in front of a room of my peers, many of which I’ve never met because I haven’t worked my way up to meet [them].”

“I have the most decorated performers, producers, directors in one room and I’m gonna go out there with my balls in the wind, with an index card covering my stuff like, ‘Hey guys, is this funny? Are we good?’,” he added.