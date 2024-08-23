Israeli film festival cancelled in India after actors, activists objected

Entertainment Entertainment Israeli film festival cancelled in India after actors, activists objected

Actors and filmmakers led by Naseeruddin Shah opposed the event

Follow on Published On: Fri, 23 Aug 2024 04:03:14 PKT

(Web Desk) - National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) cancelled its decision to conduct an Israeli Film Festival in Mumbai, following mass signature campaigns against the festival, organised by Naseeruddin Shah-led citizen group.

NFDC had planned to conduct the film festival at the National Museum of Indian Cinema (NMIC), between Wednesday, August 21 and Thursday, August 22.

The move was opposed strongly by senior artists and academics in India who denounced Israeli atrocities and Israel’s aggressive colonialism of Palestine.

Imminent actors and filmmakers including Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Anand Patwardhan, veteran freedom fighter Dr GG Parekh and social activist Tushar Gandhi signed the campaign against the hosting of the film festival.

The citizen group, named India Palestine Solidarity Forum said, “This screening by the NFDC is shamefully being held at a time when the entire world is witness to Israeli war crimes, the ongoing Holocaust and the genocide in Gaza, and across all of Palestine.”

“In keeping with the Indian tradition of supporting anti-colonial liberation struggles, we, as a nation, have always stood with Palestine, and here too the NFDC & the NMIC stand in utter violation of the very spirit of India, the India of Buddha and Gandhi,” the statement added.

