I am indebted to Lahorites for love, honour: TV maestro Firdous Jamal

Says Lahore is fountainhead of theatre, drama

Fri, 23 Aug 2024

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Famed and legendry actor Firdous Jamal has attributed his success and stardom in showbiz to the soil of Lahore and its people.

“The soil of Lahore has a unique attraction and charm which has not only popularised me, but also the other artistes.

“I am grateful to Lahorites who gave me unmatched honour and love which I am indebted to them.

“Lahore is the heart of Pakistan where theatre and drama have flourished, making it the heart and epicenter of film, drama and theatre, the TV maestro said while speaking at a literary debate organised by Alhamra Arts Council.

Shedding light on contemporary theatre and drama, the artiste said, “Unfortunately, today’s theatre is not like the theatre of our time. Vulgarity and obscenity is rife there.

“When collection of words ends, people attached to this industry start relying on explicit contents and jocks.”

Firdous Jamal said he introduced actor Amanullah to the world of showbiz, adding Amanullah used to sell candies and eatables in buses, adding Lahore maintained the tradition of theater.

“I have done theatre all over Pakistan. The tradition of theatre is 100 to 150 years old.

“Govt College Lahore, currently GCU, played an important role in the promotion of theatre.

“Lahore was the first in film and theatre. Qualified people are departing. Everything has been written, now it is only being repeated,” the famous actor said.