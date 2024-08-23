Hamza Sohail all set for Netflix debut with romantic comedy series

He himself scriptwriter of the movie

Published On: Fri, 23 Aug 2024

(Web Desk) – Rising star Hamza Sohail is set to make his maiden appearance on Netflix with a central role in a romantic comedy series, which he himself scripted, and is scheduled to be filmed in Canada and released next year.

News is circulating on social media that Hamza Sohail is preparing to debut on Netflix with a project that he has written himself.

Hamza Sohail, the son of veteran actor Sohail Ahmed, previously appeared in the Zee5 project "Mr & Mrs Shameem," but this will be his first venture on Netflix, where he will take center stage in a leading role.

Details about the actress who will star opposite Hamza in this Netflix series have yet to be revealed.

However, it is reported that the series will be filmed in Canada and is expected to be released next year.

While the news has not yet been officially confirmed, fans are thrilled and eagerly anticipating this potential new chapter in his career.

Hamza Sohail, who first entered the acting world in 2021 with the drama "Raqeeb Se," quickly made a name for himself.

In 2023, he starred alongside young actress Sehar Khan in the drama series "Fairy Tale," where their on-screen chemistry captivated audiences, making them an overnight sensation.

Following his success in "Fairy Tale," Hamza Sohail became known as a national heartthrob in Pakistan. He was also recently seen showcasing his talent alongside Sajal Aly in the drama "Zard Patton Ka Ban."