Actor Maryam Noor blessed with baby boy

Entertainment Entertainment Actor Maryam Noor blessed with baby boy

Fans heap best wishes on the family

Follow on Published On: Fri, 23 Aug 2024 00:44:17 PKT

(Web Desk) - Model and actor Maryam Noor has shared happy news with fans on her Instagram story, announcing giving birth to first baby boy and his name as Nael Ismail.

The beautiful actress welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Nael Ismail. Maryam shared the joyful news on social media, accompanied by a heartwarming caption and stunning photos.

Her Instagram post reads, "The most precious flower in my garden has bloomed. Welcoming our little one with love and joy. Blessed with a baby boy, Nael Ismail.

“I can’t thank God enough for this blessing. Remember us in your prayers."

She also posted adorable pictures of her husband with their baby boy Nael.

Social media users have been quick to congratulate Maryam Noor on embracing motherhood, with fans and friends sending their best wishes and prayers to the new parents.

Maryam Noor, a stunning and talented Pakistani model and actress, began her journey in the entertainment industry in 2015.

She made her debut in the popular soap serial Ali Ki Ammi. Over the years, she has starred in several hit dramas, including Ab Dekh Khuda Kiya Karta Hai, Ghammandi, Shehnai, Silsilay, and Malaal-e-Yaar.

Currently, Maryam is gaining attention for her role as Farah, a negative character, in the drama serial Jaan Nisar.