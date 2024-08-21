Do not trust anyone again: Nimra Khan advises youth incase of betrayal

Entertainment Entertainment Do not trust anyone again: Nimra Khan advises youth incase of betrayal

She participated in Mazaq Raat where she talked a great deal about professional life

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 21 Aug 2024 18:12:25 PKT

LAHORE (Faheem Haider) – Pakistan showbiz industry talented actor Nimra Khan has advised the young lot that they should not trust any other person again after being deceived.

She said this during her appearance in the Dunya News’ flagship ‘Mazaq Raat’ in which she talked about personal as well as professional aspects of her life.

The 'Ahram-e-Junoon' actor said she had suffered from breakup in the past and that is the reason she talked frankly about the matter to advise others.

She said she has still been suffering from the memories which have affected me to a great deal.

The 'Zindagi Aik Paheli' actor said while addressing the audience in the hall, “do not look for any support in your difficult time by other persons because they will also take your advantage.”

While giving advice to young girls, “no matter how much difficulties you endure, do not trust blindly any other person after being deceived in the past.”