Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck divorcing after two years of marriage

The pair formally tied the knot in Las Vegas in July 2022

Follow on Published On: Wed, 21 Aug 2024 06:18:26 PKT

(Web Desk) - Hollywood stars Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are divorcing after two years of marriage.

Lopez filed for divorce on Tuesday in the Los Angeles County Superior Court, according to court documents seen by the BBC.

The pair - dubbed Bennifer by tabloids - formally tied the knot in Las Vegas in July 2022 and held a larger wedding ceremony in Georgia the following month.

Their romance began after they met while working on the set of the 2003 crime caper Gigli. They had originally planned to marry that year, but called off their relationship early in 2004.

But almost two decades later they rekindled their relationship.

“Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” Lopez said in 2022 after announcing the Las Vegas wedding.

The BBC has contacted their representatives for comment.

Media reports indicate Lopez did not list any details of a prenuptial agreement in her petition for divorce, potentially setting up a legal battle over the pair's fortunes.

A document filed in LA's Superior Court as part of the divorce case mandates both Lopez and Affleck share financial information, including their current income and expenses and properties and debts.

The document says both are mandated to share any changes to their finances "until there is a final agreement about all financial issues in your case".

The court gave Lopez 60 days to file a financial disclosure and Affleck will have another 60 days after she files to do the same.

There has been months of speculation over their relationship. They reportedly put their Beverly Hills mansion up for sale at $65m (£50m) and were pictured out separately not wearing their wedding rings.

Affleck, 52, was previously married to the actress Jennifer Garner, who he met on the set of 2001 romance Pearl Harbor. They split in 2015 after a decade of marriage and have three children together.

Lopez has been married four times, first to Cuban-born waiter Ojani Noa from 1997-98; then her former back-up dancer Cris Judd from 2001-03; and to singer Marc Anthony, with whom she had twins, from 2004-14.

The singer and actress, known as J.Lo, was also once engaged to New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez.